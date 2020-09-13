Former CPI M MLA succumbs to corona

September 13, 2020
Coimbatore : Former CPIM MLA, K Thangavelu succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday
He was 69 and leaves behind his wife and two daughters.
Thangavelu, who represented Tirupur South assembly constituency in 2011-16, was admitted to the private hospital here a couple of days ago, died without responding to treatment, party sources said.
He held the post of party’s Coimbatore district secretary and State executive committee member, they added.