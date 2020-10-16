Foundation stone laid for memorial to architect of PAP scheme in Coimbatore dst

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani Friday laid foundation stone for the memorial for V K

Palanisamy Gounder, one of the main architects of Parambikulam-Aliyar Scheme in the district.

The memorial is being constructed at a cost of Rupees One crore and will be a tribute to Gounder, who fought for the cause of farmers and agricultural sector and was a member of legislature in 1937.

Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly, Pollachji V Jayaraman, MLA Kasthuri Vasu and senior district officials were present at the

event held at Aliyar, official sources said.