Foundation stone laying ceremony for Vellalore bus stand held

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today carried out foundation stone laying ceremony for the new bus stand at Vellalore in the city.

Speaking after the ceremony, Velumani said that the rs.168 crore bus stand project at 61.62 acres of land, once completed will ease the congestion across the city, which is developing fast as the second largest one after Chennai.

At present, there are two bus stands at Gandhipuram and Mettupalayam road and the increasing traffic needed more such terminals to cater to the needs of the general public, he said.

The fund for the project was generated from Government’s grant and from the City Corporation, Velumani said.

Stating that there will be necessary infrastructure like canteen, commercial complex and rest rooms for the benefits of the public, he said that the terminus will ease the traffic congestion at arterial roads like Pollachi road, Palladam Road, Avanashi Road, Mettupalayam Road and Sathyamangalam road.

There will be 140 bay for out station buses, total 112 buses, 18 alighting bays for passengers, 33 local buses, parking slot for 104 four wheelers and 1,200 two wheelers, Velumani said.