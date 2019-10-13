Four arrested for printing and circulating fake currency

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police Sunday unearthed a fake currency printing unit and arrested four persons and seized fake currencies with a face value of Rs.14 lakh in different denominations in the city.

The printers fell into the dragnet of police, when some shopkeepers caught two persons attempting to circulate some fake currencies late Saturday evening and handed over to the police.

On interrogation, the duo, one of whom is taking coaching for IAS examination, said to have confessed that they were taking fake currency

one on one basis and exchanging for the last one month, police said.

Based on their information, police held one Dhanraj, the kingpin of the unit, in the early hours of Sunday, who scan and print fake currency in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50 in a rented house in Idigarai, and circulating through three persons.

All the four, Dhanraj, Ranjith, who supplied fake currencies to Praveen Kumar (the IAS aspirant) and Bhoopathy Sunday morning.

Police seized fake currencies in the face value of Rs.14.09 lakh and also machinery used for the process, police added.