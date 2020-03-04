Four masked men loot valuables after tying an old couple in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Four masked men looted Rs.one lakh cash and 60 sovereign of gold ornaments after tying aged couple in their house in Ramanathapuram in the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

The miscreants, covering their faces, broke open the front door of the house, where 60-year old retired teacher Rozario and his wife Mary were sleeping, police said.

Hearing some sound, Rozario woke up and seeing the persons started creaming. One of the gang members hit Rozario and put clothe piece in his mouth and tied hands and legs with rope.

Mary, who came to the rescue, was also tied in similar manner and pushed both in a room.

The robbers then took away the valuables from an almirah and fled the scene, even as Rozario, who managed to get released immediately informed police, who rushed to the spot along with finger print experts..

Further investigations are on, with the available CCTV footage from the area.