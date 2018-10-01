Four persons die in car-lorry collision in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Four persons, including a six-year old girl, were killed on Monday, when the car in which they were travelling collided head on with a lorry near Madathukulam in nearby Tirupur district.

According to police, Krishnamurthy, a native of Pollchi, some 35 Kms from here, were going to Palani in a car, along with his wife Kalaivani and 6-year old daughter Darshini and Manojkumar.

The car collided with a lorry coming from opposite direction on National Highway, killing all the four on the spot. Madathukulam Police are investigating, they said.