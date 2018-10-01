01 Oct 2018, Edition - 1175, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Saradha Scam: CBI summons 2 top cops from West Bengal
- Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest ends. Transit order set aside by Delhi HC
- Nana Patekar sends a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta
- Delhi High Court to hear Gautam Navlakha plea
- Major air mishap averted; AirAsia Goa-Bengaluru flight makes emergency landing
- Fracas inside Delhi-Jodhpur flight, 6 passengers approached cockpit
- Sandeep Patil lashes out at selectors for ignoring Karun Nair in Test squad
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in trouble, FIR against Delhi CM over his tweet on Vivek Tiwari Case
- Parakram Parv celebrated to show India’s determination: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Karun Nair’s dropping was baffling, says former Indian skipper and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar
Four persons die in car-lorry collision in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
October 1, 2018
Coimbatore : Four persons, including a six-year old girl, were killed on Monday, when the car in which they were travelling collided head on with a lorry near Madathukulam in nearby Tirupur district.
According to police, Krishnamurthy, a native of Pollchi, some 35 Kms from here, were going to Palani in a car, along with his wife Kalaivani and 6-year old daughter Darshini and Manojkumar.
The car collided with a lorry coming from opposite direction on National Highway, killing all the four on the spot. Madathukulam Police are investigating, they said.