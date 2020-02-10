Four suicides in Coimbatore district, three due to health problem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four suicides, including those of three women were reported in the district from the wee hours of Monday.

In the first incident, a 23-year old nurse Harini was found hanging dead in her house in Peelamedu in the city, early Monday.

Harini working in a private hospital was alone and the neighbours informed police, who rushed to the spot and broke open and recovered the body and sent it to Government hospital for postmortem.

In another incident, a 46 year old woman, Kalaiselvi was suffering from breathlessness for long and mentally upset over the disease, police said.

Unable to bear the suffering, she consumed poison in her house in Selvapuram in the city and ended her life late last night, police said.

Police recovered the body and send it to Government Hospital.

Similarly, the 65-year old Saraswati of Vazhukkuparai in rural limits committed suicide early hours of Monday, as her daughter refused to get medicine for her disease.

Though the relatives brought her to the Government Hospital here. she died without responding to treatment early Monday.

In another incident, a 36-year old industrialist committed suicide by hanging in his house in Kovilpalayam, near Pollachi in rural limits.

Shivakumar was suffering from some disease for the last few years and upset over continued treatment committed suicide, police said.

All the bodies are kept in government hospital for postmortem and further investigations on.