G20 UNIVERSITY CONNECT: ENGAGING YOUNG MINDS AT PSG COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY ON March 28, 2023.

Ministry of External Affairs and Research and Information Systems for Developing Countries (RIS) have planned to organize 75 lectures in 75 universities to spread awareness among the youth about G20 and India’s Presidency of G20. PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore is one of the 75 educational institutions identified to host the G20 “University Connect: Engaging Young Minds” – Lecture Series”. The University Connect Lecture Series 2023 will be hosted by PSG College of Technology on 28th March 2023. The University Connect programme is part of a larger effort to spread awareness of the themes surrounding the G20 summit and engage young minds on the central theme of the G20 summit under India’s presidency, which is “Vasudaiva Kutumbakam” promoting multilateralism and global cooperation on sustainable development, climate change, and digital transformation.

Ambassador Rahul Chhabra, Former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, GoI, will address on the “Overall Issues of G20”, and Dr. A. Subramanyam Raju, Dean, International Relations, Pondicherry University will talk on “India’s Role in G20”. Dr. P.N. Vinayachandran, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awardee and Chair, Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will deliver the special address on “Climate Change and Coastal Systems”, followed by special address on “Biodiversity and Sustainable Development” by Dr. P Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology, Coimbatore.

The event seeks to deepen the understanding of the goals that India is set to achieve as part of the G20 among the academic community.