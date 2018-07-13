  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
13 Jul 2018, Edition - 1095, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharamam takes on UN Secretary-General, calls UNHRC Report ‘flawed’
  • ‘Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s threat should not be taken lightly’, says Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, JKNPP
  • Kulgam J&K: Now, an attack on cops, heavy exchange of fire is underway
  • Terrorists attack CRPF jawans deployed at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag of South Kashmir. Two CRPF jawans got critically injured
  • ‘Don’t forget 1987’, warns Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a women welfare programme in Panchkula when he made the statement
  • BJP President Amit Shah is set to visit Telangana today
Travel

Coimbatore

Ganga Hospital to felicitate NGOs, social welfare groups

Covai Post Network

July 13, 2018

COIMBATORE: Ganga Hospital will felicitate NGOs and Social Welfare Groups – that promote skin donation – on July 15 that is being observed as Plastic Surgery Day.

According to Chairman of Plastic, Hand, Reconstructive, Microsurgery and Burns Department of the Hospital Dr. S. Raja Sabapathy, India accounts for the largest number of burn related deaths in the world. “To save severely burn injury patients, particularly when more than 30 per cent of the body surface area is burnt, a service of a skin bank is needed,” he said.

“Anyone above the age of 18 years can donate their skin. Ganga Hospitals started a skin bank two years back. So far 150 people have donated skin. A social welfare organisation, SPEDA , has so far felicitated 50 donations,” he said.

Explaining about skin harvest, Dr. Sabapathy said skin should be harvested within six hours of death. “It is like eye donation. Every eye donor can be a skin donor. Only less than 5 per cent of eye donors donate skin. This number has to increase so that we can save the several burn injury patients.

Persons who want to donate the skin of their relative can contact Ganga Hospital (phone: 0422-2485000) within six hours of the death.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿