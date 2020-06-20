Ganja peddler detained under Goondas

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A ganja peddler, lodged in the central jail here was today detained under Goondas Act.

The 46-year old Balaji was arrested in Chinnamettupalayam on June three for possessing five kg of ganja and he was remanded to custody and lodged in the central jail.

Investigation revealed that he has a case against him Peelamedu for possessing 220 kgs of ganja, in R S Puram for possessing 216 kg ganja, 35 kgs in Ramanathapuram, a weapon case and four prostitution cases.

Considering his criminal background, police recommended his detention under Goondas Act, as remaining outside he will spoil the future of youth and students, based on which City Police Commissioner order his detention order, which was served on Balaji in the jail.