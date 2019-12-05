Ganja peddler from Nilgiris alleges torture by police

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An accused of ganja peddling, hailing from Nilgiris district, Thursday claimed that police had tortured him as poured acid on him, including the vital parts, as part of investigation.

The 30-year old Sivaraj, a native of Pandalur and working in Tirupur was arrested on October 27 in Devala in Nilgiris disrict, along with another person Sahadevan, on charges of selling ganja and lodged in the Central jail here.

Sivaraj who came out on bail alleged that Devala police had tortured, hang him upside down, as part of investigation and sprinkled acid on his body including his private parts.

Talking to reporters at the entrance of Jail, Sivaraj, along with his brother, Karthik and relatives, said that the sub-inspector had even threatened of dire consequences if he made public the incidents in the police station.

The family will soon submit a petition to Human Rights Commission in this regard and also the West Zone IG and District Collector for taking stringent action against the police, who tortured him, Sivaraj said.