02 Jul 2022, Edition - 2545, Saturday
Coimbatore

“Go for your goal”,students told

Covai Post Network

July 1, 2022

The Annual day 2022 was celebrated in Karpagam College of Engineering, Coimbatore on 1st july 2022. Shri N.K.Prasath Renowned Public Speaker and Writer was the Chief Guest. Dr. V. Tamilselvan, prof & Head, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering Welcomed the Gathering.

Dr. P. Vijayakumar, Principal presided over the function and presented the Annual report of the college for the year 2021 – 2022. Mr. K.M.G. Athi pandian, PRO, Karpagam Institutions introduced the Chief Guest to the audience.

Delivering the Chief Guest address, Shri N.K. Prasath insisted the students to focus on the Goal and work with involvement and dedication to excel in their career.

The Academic Achievers were honored with certificates and prizes. The best projects were recognized with cash prizes. Department wise best outgoing students and the overall best Outgoing Student of the institution is honored with shield, Certificate and cash prize.

Dr. P. Karthigaikumar, Dean/ Academic proposed the vote of thanks.

