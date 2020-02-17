Goonj to joins hands with Coimbatore -based Trust for its development work

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Delhi-headquartered Goonj, a non-profitorganisation working for bridging the inequality and resource gap of cities and village, Monday joined hands with SNR Sons and Trust, to spread its wings in the region.

Goonj uses the under-utilized and excess urban household material as a tool for rural development across 25 states in the country and aims to bring an equitable relationship of strength, sustenance and dignity between the cities and villages, its founder, Anshu Gupta told reporters here.

Stating that in cities like Coimbatore number of children going to school has risen dramatically over the recent years, Gupta said that the same cannot be unfortunately said about children in rural areas across India.

By joining hands with SNR Sons Trust, Goonj, is bridging this resource gap by building a relationship of empathy and dignity between urban and rural school, to channelize urban surplus learning materials and also uniforms and clothings to rural schools, he said.

Goonj believed that apiece of cloth will remove the health hazards by using it as pad during periods, a kitchen garden in every rural schools will provide the students much needed nutrition and involvement of parents can really make their wards as their surplus can trigger happy learning, Gupta, a Magsaysay awardee, said.

Swat Rohit, Chief Business Officer SNR Sons Trust, said that she has approached about 90 schools for the purpose and once materialised the Trust will also contribute for the development work being carried outby Goonj.