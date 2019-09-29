Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Central and State Governments need to be more proactive with policy initiatives towards sustaining the traditional existing industries with economic boulders of growth, Indian Cotton Federation (ICF) President, J Thulasidharan said today.

Textile is the Mother Industry of India with employment potential and economy build up and a monitory mechanism with a platform of regular interaction with stake holders small or big is the need of the hour, Thulasidharan said in his address to the ICF 40th Annual General Meeting.

Various Government initiatives like Make in India and Digital India had given opportunities both to the Foreign Companies and domestic ones, a boost to set up Industries in India, he said.

Governments initiatives for all inclusive economic and socially harmonious, order in line with U.N resolution for Millennium development goals, which will uplift rural and India and US President, Donald Trump categorized India as a developed Nation instead of developing nation, he pointed out.

Liberal policies initiated by Government has attributed towards this rationalisation of GST has helped, to a larger extend but still more simplification required, he said.

Stating that grading and classing of cotton need a close look, he said that once quality is assured, India can move to the next stage of branding of Indian Cotton as Supima of USA.

Contamination in cotton need to be controlled at every stage and irrigation system need to be improved by using better conservative use method following drip irrigation , sprinkler as in Israel with quality water useful to cotton.

Cotton being seasonal crop liberal finance at marginal interest should be made available through warehouse funding system by Banking Agencies, Thulasidharan said.

In view of the normal monsoon, higher realization compared to other cash crops, increase in MSP, the farmers have showed more interest in cotton and the volume of crop could be around 380 to 400 lakh bales and need to leave a chance to further happenings are unknown like weather, pest menace etc, he added.

Thulasidharan was re-elected as president, P Nataraj and K N Vishwanathan as vice-presidents and Atul P Asher as Secretary for the year 2019-20 at the meeting.,