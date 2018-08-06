  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
  • DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
  • Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
  • MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
  • Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
  • PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
  • Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
  • BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
  • Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
  • Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Travel

Coimbatore

Govt urged to open and manage liquor outlet in Karumathampatti

Covai Post Network

August 6, 2018

COIMBATORE: Despite clamour for total prohibition, some political parties on Monday demanded that a liquor outlet (run by Government) be opened at Karumathampatti, some 20 km from here.

The people in that area are demanding for opening a liquor outlet, to prevent the habitual drunkards falling prey to hooch and adulterated liquor, since they have to a cover long distance to buy a bottle from licensed shop. This has resulted in some persons bringing liquor to sell on higher prices in Karumathampatti and nearby Somanur, a memorandum submitted to District Collector T.N. Hariharan said.

The members belonging to AIADMK, DMK, BJP and CPI came to the district collectorate to submit the memorandum seeking to take steps to prevent illegal sale of Government liquor.

“Considering the plight, the Government should take steps to open an outlet for the benefit of locals,” they said

TCP's LGBT Pride

