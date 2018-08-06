Govt urged to open and manage liquor outlet in Karumathampatti

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Despite clamour for total prohibition, some political parties on Monday demanded that a liquor outlet (run by Government) be opened at Karumathampatti, some 20 km from here.

The people in that area are demanding for opening a liquor outlet, to prevent the habitual drunkards falling prey to hooch and adulterated liquor, since they have to a cover long distance to buy a bottle from licensed shop. This has resulted in some persons bringing liquor to sell on higher prices in Karumathampatti and nearby Somanur, a memorandum submitted to District Collector T.N. Hariharan said.

The members belonging to AIADMK, DMK, BJP and CPI came to the district collectorate to submit the memorandum seeking to take steps to prevent illegal sale of Government liquor.

“Considering the plight, the Government should take steps to open an outlet for the benefit of locals,” they said