GPCW invites women students , for course enrollment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Government Polytechnic college for women, a recognized institute by AICTE near Siddapudhur ,Coimbatore offers admission for regular 3 years diploma courses for students during 2022- 2023 with all Covid -19 precautionary measures . The institution aims at providing Technical education and Training to women students at diploma level through variety of modes.

The Govt.Polytechnic College For Women, offers 7 modes of Diploma courses with approved seat intake ( Civil Engineering- 40, Mechanical Engineering- 60, Computer Engineering- 60, Instrumentation and Control Engineering- 60, Electronics and Communication Engineering- 60, Garment Technology- 40, Commercial practice- 60 ).Accordingly 25 seats will be provided to the persons with disabilities.

The pass out students of Standard 10th ,12th can enroll for the Diploma courses. The fee ranges only about 2,500 per annum. Students joining the course will get a scholarship according to the categories (BC,MBC,SC,ST) , and accommodation facilities , bus pass facility by the institution and scholarship of 50,000 under Pragathi Scheme by Central Gov. will also be provided.

DCOM ,a three year diploma course is also available at the Institution .In addition to that ,Gov. has reserved 10% of seats for the students who have completed Diploma in Commerce (DCOM) can join B.Com second year directly under lateral entry.

Admission enrollment in the institution opens from the last week of June 23rd and is scheduled to end on July 8th . The admission enrollment can be done through the website www.gpcwcbe.edu.in . Enrollers can also contact 0422-2240917 for more information.