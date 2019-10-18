  • Download mobile app
18 Oct 2019, Edition - 1557, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Justice Bobde will succeed CJI Gogoi and would take oath as 47th CJI on November 18.
  • SC orders transfer of NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh
  • Pakistan likely to remain on FATF’s grey list till February 2020; decision to be announced today.
Travel

Coimbatore

Grey water recyclin system in AFAC, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 18, 2019

Coimbatore: A Grey Water Recycling System has been introduced at officers living area of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here recently.

The Rs.1.2 lakh facility has a collection capacity of approximately 3000 litres on daily basis and ecycled water is utilized for landscaping/gardening at Training living –in-area, an official release said.

The Project is a model for water conservation at AFAC and shall be considered for implementation in other areas after a trial for six months.

Air Commodore S R Menon, Comandant AFAC inaugurarted the project.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿