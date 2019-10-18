Grey water recyclin system in AFAC, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A Grey Water Recycling System has been introduced at officers living area of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here recently.

The Rs.1.2 lakh facility has a collection capacity of approximately 3000 litres on daily basis and ecycled water is utilized for landscaping/gardening at Training living –in-area, an official release said.

The Project is a model for water conservation at AFAC and shall be considered for implementation in other areas after a trial for six months.

Air Commodore S R Menon, Comandant AFAC inaugurarted the project.