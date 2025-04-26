GRG Modern Scholars Principal Represents India at United Nations CSW69 Conference

Covai Post Network





Mrs.M.Uma,Principal of GRG Modern Scholars,was nominated to attend and participate in the prestigious 69th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from March 10 to 21, 2025. Her participation as a distinguished delegate among global changemakers marked a significant milestone for GRG Modern Scholars and Indian educational institutions at large.

Selected from among leading diplomats, ministers, scientists, advocates, and educators worldwide, Mrs. Uma engaged in discussions on international collaborations, projects, and student exchange programs with representatives from Nigeria, Uganda, South Korea, Canada, the United States, and other nations. She highlighted the innovative and inclusive educational initiatives pioneered by the GRG Group and emphasized her vision to empower the next generation through strong feminist ideals and leadership.

A major outcome of her visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Association with the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG), a renowned South Korean organization committed to dispute resolution and conflict settlement. Through this partnership, GRG Modern Scholars and IWPG will initiate international student exchange programs, cross-cultural initiatives, and leadership competitions, broadening global exposure for GRG students.

Adding to the honor, Mrs. Uma represented GRG Modern Scholars at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations. There, she met Shri Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India, and Mrs. Mythili, First Secretary and Legal Adviser — a proud alumna of GRG School. This emotional reunion celebrated the legacy of GRG excellence on a global platform.

Reflecting on her experience, Mrs. Uma described attending CSW69 as a prestigious and humbling opportunity, made possible by the visionary support of the GRG Management. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude for their commitment to fostering global learning and leadership. Mrs. Uma’s remarkable achievements have elevated GRG Modern Scholars’ reputation as a global thought leader in transformative education.