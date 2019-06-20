Ground water conservation deficiencies being attended to: Minister

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Deficiencies in some of the ground water conservation projects which were identified at various places, including Chennai, were being attended to, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said Thursday.

The works are being expedited and special teams formed for this purpose are monitoring the progress, Velumani told reporters here.

Replying to questions on the water crisis in the State, particularly Chennai, he said Tamil Nadu was facing the worst ever drought and the rains are expected in a few days.

As far as Chennai was concerned, the City witnessed rains 190 days ago leading to depletion of ground water, he said adding that water was being supplied through lorries while borewells were being dug wherever feasible.

Velumani and Forest Minister, Dindigul Srinivasan were here to participate in the training programme for 587 new forest guards.

Srinivasan said that there was no ground water in Dindigul, and also there was no water problem as water is being supplied from Cauvery from Karur.

Velumani said that steps were taken to supply necessary water and inspection is underway in Oddanchatiram to solve the water problem.

Srinivasan said steps are being taken to regularise the meritorious temporary staff in the forest department