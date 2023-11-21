Growing importance of AI and EdTech stressed

Covai Post Network

The 36th Graduation Day of PSG College of Arts & Science was held on November 21st, 2023 (Tuesday) at 10: 30 AM in GRD Auditorium. Shri. L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons Charities, presided over the function. The programme began with the welcome address by the Principal, Dr. D. Brindha, followed by the presentation of the annual report.

The chief guest of the convocation ceremony Dr.N.Kalaiselvi, CSIR- Director General & Secretary delivered the keynote address. She applauded the college for stepping into its 77th year and for maintaining its legacy by influencing many young minds in different sectors, thereby helping in the overall development and growth of the nation since 1947.

She threw light upon the changing minds of the society and emphasizing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5T’s and 7 keys, high lighting the glimpses from his speech to the nation, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in August 2023. She emphasised on the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Educational Technology (EdTech), and its role in creating worldwide identity. She guided the graduands to be responsible citizens contributing positively to society, by using the talents for betterment of the world. By carrying on the values instilled in this great institution. She insisted on being ambassadors of integrity, compassion, and excellence. Finally, she ended by congratulating and wishing the graduands of the day by quoting Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change you want to see in the World”.

Dr.N.Kalaiselvi, CSIR- Director General & Secretary awarded the degrees to, 14 graduands in various research disciplines; 870 Post Graduate Degrees, 3121 Undergraduate Degrees, and 68 rank holders. The vote of thanks was proposed by the Associate Professor and Vice Principal-SF, Dr. A.Anguraj. The convocation ceremony ended with the national anthem.