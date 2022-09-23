Guest lecture on “Career prospects & Competitive Examinations for Engineering Students”

Covai Post Network





Dheeran IAS Academy, Coimbatore was invited by Kathir College of Engineering, Neelambur, Coimbatore for lecture on “Career Prospects & Competitive Examinations” for its 3rd year, Final Year and MBA students on 22.09.2022.

Mr. Sakthi Parthiban R, Director, Dheeran IAS Academy, highlighted the students about various recruiters and opportunities in Banking Sector. He also briefed on various Career opportunities available under TNPSC and how to prepare for the same.

Mr.Giridhari Nagarajan, Faculty, Dheeran IAS Academy explained the students on Cracking UPSC exams and other central government employment opportunities. He also gave an insight on GATE Exams for the engineering aspirants, who would like to work on core sectors.

The lecture also covered the abroad higher education opportunities by clearing IELTS Exams.

Nearly about 300 students participated in the lecture and a separate session for discussion with students was also held. Students were enthusiastic about knowing different career prospects apart from placements.

Mr.Sai, Faculty, kathir college of engineering gave the vote of thanks and assured many more exam specific orientation lectures in future.