  • Download mobile app
23 Sep 2022, Edition - 2628, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid 19: India reports 16,167 new cases and 41 deaths in last 24 hours
  • SP leader’s car hit by truck, dragged for 500 metres in UP’s
  • Breaking glass ceiling, CSIR gets first woman director general in N Kalaiselvi
Travel

Coimbatore

Guest lecture on “Career prospects & Competitive Examinations for Engineering Students”

Covai Post Network

September 23, 2022

Share

Dheeran IAS Academy, Coimbatore was invited by Kathir College of Engineering, Neelambur, Coimbatore for lecture on “Career Prospects & Competitive Examinations” for its 3rd year, Final Year and MBA students on 22.09.2022.

Mr. Sakthi Parthiban R, Director, Dheeran IAS Academy, highlighted the students about various recruiters and opportunities in Banking Sector. He also briefed on various Career opportunities available under TNPSC and how to prepare for the same.

Mr.Giridhari Nagarajan, Faculty, Dheeran IAS Academy explained the students on Cracking UPSC exams and other central government employment opportunities. He also gave an insight on GATE Exams for the engineering aspirants, who would like to work on core sectors.

The lecture also covered the abroad higher education opportunities by clearing IELTS Exams.

Nearly about 300 students participated in the lecture and a separate session for discussion with students was also held. Students were enthusiastic about knowing different career prospects apart from placements.

Mr.Sai, Faculty, kathir college of engineering gave the vote of thanks and assured many more exam specific orientation lectures in future.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿