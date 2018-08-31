Gujarat startup tech summit held in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Out to showcase the forces driving India’s and Gujarat’s startup revolution and strengthen the system, Ahmedbad-based Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) today organised an awareness session on Vibrant Gujarat Startup and Technology Summit 2018 at a private college here.

The event is to provide an opportunity to startups and stakeholders to connect with the best and brightest minds to explore how to fuel their business growth, according to Member Secretary and Project Director, DST–NIMAT, EDII, S B Sareen.

The event will feature leading companies, innovators, entrepreneurs, venture capital firms, academic institutions, NGOs and startups in the space of Startups and Information Technology from India and abroad, he said at the session organised in Nehru Group of Institutions.

The session was followed by discussion on Vibrant Gujarat Grand Challenge of Rs 3 crore which will be held in Gujarat from October 11 to 13. It is a run-up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2019.

Dr. Satya R. Acharya also of EDII said innovators, entrepreneurs and startups can apply Vibrant Gujarat Grand Challenge which has idea, blooming and scale-up stages.

There are eight domain areas for the grand challenge – agritech, fintech, smart & shared mobility, women centric, manufacturing 4.0, governance 2030, maritime & military intelligence and healthtech. Any individual with innovative idea/startups can apply.

The challenge offers 25 prizes in the idea Stage, 3 in blooming stage and 16 in scale-up stage. The top 64 entries in the scale-up stage will be shortlisted and the selected startups would pitch their idea in front of the jury panel on October 11, which will then select the top 16.

The top four in the scale-up stage will get the prize money of Rs 30 lakh, Rs 27 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 22 lakh, respectively.