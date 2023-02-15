Heads of major industry associations in Coimbatore felicitated!

Covai Post Network

PSG Arts Alumni Association, the Alumni Association of PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore felicitated its eminent alumni who now head major industry and other key associations & welfare clubs in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Heads of Industry Associations ,namely Prashanth Subramanian, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore, Ravi Sam, Chairman, The Southern India Mills’ Association, T. Rajkumar, Chairman,

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry,

Vignesh Dhamodarasamy, President, Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association,Rajesh B Lund, Chairman, CII India Green Building Council, Coimbatore,MA. Sendil Kumar, President, Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (SITARC) were honored.

Heads of other important associations, namely R.R. Balasundharam, President, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, R. Nandagopal, President, Association of Indian Management Schools, R. Mahendran, President,

The Coimbatore Cosmopolitan Club, Y. Praveen Chandra Prasad, President, The Coimbatore Club, R. Ashok, President, The Kerala Club, Coimbatore,A. Somasundaram, President, TIE, Coimbatore, N. Pradeep, President, Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association and N. Eswara Krishnan, President, The Auditor Association of Southern India, Coimbatore were also honored.

L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons Charities and Jayakumar Ramdass, President, PSG Arts Alumni Association honored the alumni in the presence of T.Kannaian, Secretary and D.Brindha, Principal, PSG CAS.

With the view to build a Alumni Hall within the college campus, the entire alumni joined hands to raise Rs.50 lakh. On behalf of them, the Alumni Association’s President Jayakumar Ramdass handed over the cheque to the Managing Trustee.