High priority for distribution of food items

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: Focus of the government is on the uninterrupted supply of food items particularly to the tribals,said the Chairman,Tamil Nadu Food Commission, Mr.R.Vaasuki here today.

Pointing out that the government was closely monitoring the scheme to provide 14 varieties of food items and the second instalment of

Rupess two thousand to family card holders eligible for rice,she said that under the National Food Security Programme,the objective is that none should be deprived of their food.

Stating that tribals were residing in various parts of the Nilgiris,she said that their food requirements were high on the list of priorities.Equally important were widows,deserted women and those belonging to the third gender.All of them were being provided with family and Aadhaar cards.

Pointing out that kerosene was a vital requirement in the Nilgiris,she said that the quota allotted was inadequate.Hence it will be taken up with the government.

Earlier,Ms.Vaasuki presided over a meeting to review the food supply system in the Nilgiris. Among those who presided were the District Revenue Officer Ms.S.Nirmala,the Assistant Collector Ms.Monika Rana and the Sub Collector,Coonoor Ms.Dheepana Vishveshwari.