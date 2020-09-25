  • Download mobile app
26 Sep 2020
Coimbatore

High speed trial run between Mecheri road-Mettur dam stations on Monday

Covai Post Network

September 25, 2020

Coimbatore : With Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle Bengaluru is conducting a high speed trial run between Mecheri Road- Mettu Dam Railway stations, the people residing in the vicinity of the railway lines between these stations are cautioned not to approach or trespass the lines on September 28 Monday.

The Commissioner will inspect the newly laid second broad gauge railway line between these stations in Salem–Mettur Dam.

The Commissioner will conduct a high-speed trial run, using a special train formation between 2 PM to 5 PM and people are cautioned not to approach or trespass during the period.

