Hire Goods Owners Association seek financial assistance

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Hire Goods Owners Association today requested the State govenrment to provide financial assistance to those who have been without proper income due to the lock down for the last one month.

The lockdown has come into effect on March 24 due to coronavirus and many dependents are working from home, while many small, marginal workers and daily wage earners are unemployed due to this, the association president

S Pakanisamy said in a memorandum to the government.

The association has members from Sound, Light, Genset Pandal, Furniture, Kitchen utensils and Stage Decoration Organizers throughout Tamil Nadu.

The industry, which hosts conferences, political conferences, government ceremonies, festivals, weddings and celebrations, has over one lakh small and large corporations across Tamil Nadu and has over one lakh families and

over a million workers.

Their careers have been greatly affected by the lock down announced by the Central / State Governments, it said.

In view of this , the government should give concessions to these organisers and to their workers and indirect workers like financial aid, tax incentives and credit waivers, Palanisamy said.

The copies of the memorandum have been send to the Chief Minister, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, MPa and MLAs from the State and political party leaders, he said.

The association, along with government officials, police and sanitation staff, is working together to prevent the spreada of the coronavirus. Palanisamay said.