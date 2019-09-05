Honest railway staff hands over lost suitcase with valuable to passenger

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The ticket checking staff of Salem Division of Southern Railway appreciated the railway staff for their sincerity and honesty, after they returned an unlocked suitcase, containing gold ornaments and cash left behind a passenger in a train.

The incident happened in Train No.16187 Karaikkal -Ernakulam Tea Garden express on September four, when a passenger Jeyaanandan and his family alighted at Thrissur in Kerala, a railway release said here.

Coming to know that he has left behind a suitcase in his coach containing 168 grams of gold and Rs.14,000 cash, Jeyaanadan informed Railway Police in Thrissur, who in turn passed on the message to Coach ticket checking staff D.R. Umamaheswari and Batch In-charge of Train N. Gurunathan, Travelling ticket inspector Erode.

Coach TTE recovered the suitcase and handed over to the passenger.

Divisional Railway Manager, U. Subba Rao and other officials in the division appreciated the good work done by the staff and rewarded Uma Maheswari and Gurunathan with cash and also merit certificates for their exemplary duty.