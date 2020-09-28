Housing unit to showcase native species

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: With about 50 houses, a colony of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board at Finger Post in Ooty,has taken the lead in highlighting the importance conserving native species in public places.

Joining hands with the district administration and the Forest Department,the Housing unit’s welfare association has set in motion an effort to convert a piece of land extending over about one acre into an Eco Park featuring shola, wetland and grass species.

Inaugurating the project on Monday the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya commended the effort and stressed the importance of restoring native species for ensuring a healthy ecology. She underscored the need for the participation of all sections of the society in such endeavours.

Director of The Hindu Group Mr.N.Ram who facilitated the supply of plants including native grass and different varieties of kurinji

plants for the project emphasised the importance of striking a balance between development and conservation.

He singled out Ms.Divya for appreciation for not only encouraging such environment friendly efforts but also displaying exemplary leadership in dealing with issues like the Corona virus.

Ecologist ,Godwin Vasanth Bosco explained how the project was being implemented.

Among those present were the Field Director, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Mr.K.K.Kaushal,the District Forest Officer, Mr.Gurusamy and the Assistant Collector Ms.Monica Rana. Planting of saplings marked the occasion.