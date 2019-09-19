HT power lines should not be erected without farmers’ permission

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK Deputy General Secretary, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan Thursday said that the Government should not erect HT power lines in the agriculture land without the permission of the farmers.

Talking to reporters after visiting five farmer leaders lodged in the Jail here, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan said that the Government has not given any compensation to the farmers in whose land such lines were drawn earlier.

There was no no confidence whether compensation will be provided to the farmers, whose lands are being measured to install HT lines by the Power Grid Corporation, she said, adding that the lines could be drawn underground.

Five leaders of farmers association are lodged in the jail for protesting against the officials while measuring the agriculture land in Kundadam in nearby Tirupur district a couple of days ago.

On the remarks of State school education minister, K A Sengottaiyan that public examination for 5th and 8th standards will be not not be held for another three years, Subbulakshmi said that there was some doubt in his remarks and the Centre should come out with such an assurance.