“I wish you success on this noble mission”: Congress President Sonia Gandhi to Sadhguru on Save Soil Movement

Terming the Save Soil Movement “an extremely crucial initiative”, Congress President Mrs. Sonia Gandhi wished the “noble mission” success in a letter addressed to Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation.

“I would like to congratulate Isha Foundation on the launch of the ‘Save Soil’ movement. This is an extremely crucial initiative as we battle the perils of soil degradation,” Mrs. Gandhi said in her letter adding, “I wish you and all the friends of Isha Foundation success on this noble mission.”

Responding to Mrs. Gandhi’s wishes, Sadhguru tweeted,

“Namaskaram Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. The Movement to #SaveSoil is an appeal to the nations of the world for unified action to prevent soil extinction & its many catastrophic consequences. We appreciate your support & thank you for your warm wishes.”

The Movement to Save Soil is a global movement initiated by Sadhguru, to prevent soil extinction. It aims to urge and support governments in formulating policies that will address soil health in their country and halt and reverse soil degradation. On 21 March, Sadhguru embarked on a lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 km that will cover 27 nations in 100 days to raise awareness about soil extinction and build global consensus for urgent action to prevent soil extinction. His journey, which began in London, will culminate in the Cauvery river basin where Sadhguru has initiated the ambitious Cauvery Calling project to revitalize river Cauvery and restore soil health in the region.

The Save Soil Movement is getting huge support from political leaders, soil experts, celebrities, influencers and people from across the world.