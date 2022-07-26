  • Download mobile app
27 Jul 2022, Edition - 2570, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CID to probe Chandru murder case, says Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Washington DC to attend India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
  • Bilawal Bhutto confirms, his party would support Shehbaz Sharif as a prime minister
Travel

Coimbatore

Impressive alumni meet at Karpagam college

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2022

Share

The Alumni Meet’22 and Alumni Awards function was held at Karpagam College of Engineering, Coimbatore on 23rd July 2022. The Alumni Meet started with an invocation song seeking the blessings of the almighty. Dr.P.Vijayakumar, Principal/Patron KCE, Alumni Association welcomed the gathering. Dr.R.Vasanthakumar, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Karpagam Institutions and Founder Patron of KCE Alumni Association presided over the function. Dr.M.SivaramKrishnan Assistant Professor/ Treasurer, Alumni Association introduced the office bearers. The president of KCE Alumni Association Mr. Navinprabhu ramasamy briefed the role of alumni to its alma mater. As part of Alumni Awards function, 40 Alumni were honored with the following awards: 1. Societal Impact Award, 2. Professional Excellence Award, 3. Dynamic Entrepreneur Award 4. R&D/ Academic Excellence Award and 5. Young Budding Award. The awardees were given the medal and Certificates. In the function the college Signed MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with 10 different companies of Alumni Entrepreneurs. Dr.C.Krishnaraj Professor/ Advisor, KCE Alumni Association rendered the vote of thanks. More than 500 Alumni participated in the Alumni meet.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿