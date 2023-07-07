Inauguration of Lotus Eye Hospital at Saravanampatti

Covai Post Network





Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute has been a trusted name in providing high-quality eye care for more than three decades. Founded by the late Dr. S.K. Sundaramurthy Lotus has been at the forefront of providing exceptional eye care. The hospital caters to a wide range of eye diseases. So far 1.2 crore patients have been treated and 4 lakhs plus surgeries have been performed. By bringing the latest technologies to general public, Lotus has earned the trust and support of thousands of patients over the years.

Today, Lotus has centers in Coimbatore at Peelamedu, R.S.Puram, Tirupur, Salem, Mettupalayam, Cochin & Mulanthuruthy. Lotus’ newhospital at Saravanampatti isequipped with experienced doctors, paramedical staff, and latest equipments .

The hospital has been inaugurated on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 by the Chief Guest Dr. B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore. In his speech, Dr Vanavarayar, congratulated Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute for rendiering high quality eyecare and wished them all success in the new endeavour

Ms. Sangeetha Sundaramoorthy, Managing Director in her inaugural speech said,“The rapid growth inSaravanampatti region, including the establishment of several educational institutions, IT parks, industries, and commercial complexes, has necessitated the need for greater high-quality eye care. Hence we have expanded to this area”. Services offered in this hospital include Cataract and Retina surgeries, Lasik Refractive surgeries, Treatment for Corneal problems, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Squint clinic, Paediatric Eye Care Etc .

Dr. K.S Ramalingam, CEO, of Lotus Eye Hospital, felicitated the doctors and nurses for their dedicated services in Lotus Eye Hospitals. Guests from the medical fraternity, business community, and the general public participated to celebrate this milestone.

Also, to mark this special occasion, the hospital is offering free eye check-ups till 31st July 2023 at the new branch. Patients can avail of this opportunity by contacting Ph:77081 46600.