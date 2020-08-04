INDCOSERVE announces an all-time high price for Green Tea Leaf

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: INDCOSERVE, the largest tea cooperative federation in India has created a record of sorts. It has announced Rs.22 per kilogram,as the Green Tea Leaf procurement rate for the small tea growers for August 2020.

Pointing out ,” it is the highest ever till date”, the Chief Executive Officer INDCOSERVE Ms.Supriya Sahu, said in a statement issued at Coonoor on Tuesday that the INDCOSERVE has been undetraking several steps to bring transformational changes in the Organizaiion. These initiatives are aimed at improving the socio-eonomic condition of around 30,000 Small Tea Growers who supply Green Tea Leaves to 16 Indco Coorerative Tea Factories working under the fold of the federation. The rate fixed for the month will ensure better revenues for growers helping them cope with the challenges posed by the Corona Virus Pandemic.

Being a catalyst in the socio-economic development of the small tea growers who are the backbone of the Nilgiris tea industry, its persistent effiorts to improve the quality combined with ,a very buoyant market, has helped in achieving the record high price for the INDCOSERVE teas. The average sale price for the Leaf grades at Teaserve,the e-auction platform of INDCOSERVE in a recent auction was Rs.132.56 and for Dust grades it was Rs. 122.99. Some INDCO Tea Factories had also fetched record prices like Salisbury tea had gone for Rs 158 Manjoor for Rs 140 and Pandalur for Rs 130.

Adverting to “Mission Quality”, launched by INDCOSERVE early this year,Ms.Sahu said that it has started producing good results. “Mission Quality” which aims to substantially enhance the quality of INDC0sERVE Teas encompasses several significant initiatives monitored by a professional team. INDCOSERVE has appointed 4 quality officers headed by a chief quality Monitoring Officer to oversee the quality of Green Tea Leaf being brought to factories for processing. Manufacturing processes have been streamlined and Standard Operating Protocols (SoPs) have been brought in place to enhance Tea standards to bring it on par with export quality teas.

Ms.Sahu added that training and orientation of Managing Directors and Tea makers is being done regularly. In order to motivate factories to achieve higher standards, INDCOSERVE has introduced a weekly Quality certification initiative. An award scheme is on the anvir for better performing employees.

INDCOSERVE has also planned to launch some new tea leaf blends. This would hetp to provide new markets for leaf teas being manufactured in the member factories.

In addition the INDCOSERVE has been exploring new markets.It recently supplied, 1250 Metric Tonnes or tea to the Government of Kerala, as a part of the special Covid period scheme.

It is also re-orienting its brand image and has renewed its social media presence. The CEO further said that the federation has planned a masslve modenisation and rejuvenation scheme foi its factories, including settlng up of an Orthodox manufacturing unit to cater to the increasing demand for Orthodox Teas.

It is also in the process of obtaining Certifications to bring on par INDCOSERVE teas with national and international industry practices.Trustea and Fair-Trade certificates are being pursud vigourously apart frorn other essential certificates like Rainforest alliance.

Ms.Sahu expressed the confidence that the INDCOSERVE is all set for a turnaround in the next few months.