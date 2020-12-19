Indefinite strike by foundries in Coimbatore called off

Covai Post Network

The foundries that had earlier called for an indefinite strike in Coimbatore has revoked the same and said production would begin from December 21.

Sivasanmuga Kumar, President, Coimbatore Tiny and Small Foundry Owners Association, said that the price of raw material rose by more than 30 per cent, in turn, crippling the foundry industry. Due to this, they had to engage in an indefinite strike from December 16.

However, now with the strike paralysing foundry-based industries such as wet grinders, pumps and motors, the members of the association have unanimously decided to withdraw the same.

He also added that people have now understood the troubles faced by the foundry industry due to rise in price of raw material.