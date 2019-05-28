Indian Navy beat local team, S C Railways defeats Arise Steels of Chennai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Indian Navy defeated Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CBDA) 80-62 in the All India Basketball Tournament for the 54th Nachimuthu Gounder Trophy for men on the second day Tuesday

Akhilesh Kumar scored 21 and Mahipal Singh 19 for the winners, while Callistus Gerard 14 and Vinith Kumar 15 for the losing team

In the second match, Bank of Baroda defeated Indian Railways 79-67.

In the women’s category for 18th CRI Pumps Trophy, South Central Railway 78 beat Arise Steel 71.

Gylabsha Ali potted 20 for Railways, while Sri Vidhya 29 for the losers.

In another womens match,KSEB defeated CBDA 68-36.