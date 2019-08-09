  • Download mobile app
09 Aug 2019
Mobile application development
செய்திகள் தமிழில்

Coimbatore

Indian Navy beats Indian Bank

Covai Post Network

August 9, 2019

Coimbatore ;  Indian Navy Lonavala defeated Indian Bank Chennai 91-81 in the inaugural match of 55th PSG Trophy All India Basketball Tournament for men, which began here Friday.
     
While Mahipal Singh scored 29, Lalit 26 and Gurwinder 17 for the winners, while Hari Ram, 24, and Muin Bek, 22, scored for the losing team,
     
In a high scoring second match, Indian Air Force, Delhi, defeated RCF, Kaputhala, 103-86.

 The winners maintained the early lead of 25-18 in the first quarter and won the match.
   
In the third match Indian Army defeated Customs 75-45, with the winners leading at 56-36 in the third quarter.

COIMBATORE WEATHER

