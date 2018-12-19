Indian Navy signs MoU with Amritha University here

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The partnerships in academia between the armed forces and civil establishments were essential towards developing new technologies, providing out-of-box solutions to complex technological issues as well as in pursuing the mission of ‘Make in India’, a senior officer in Southern Naval Command said today.

Speaking after signing an MoU with Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham for academic research collaboration, Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command said that signing of the MoU between the esteemed academic establishment and Indian Navy will form the foundation for exchange of ideas and development of new technologies in the future.

The MoU signed at the University campus here would encompass fields of mechanical engineering, electronics and communication, computer science and other areas of mutual interest such as bio science, medical and cyber security.

MOU was exchanged between Chawla and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Vice Chancellor Dr P Venkat Rangan.

Southern Naval Command being the Training Command of the Indian Navy, focuses on providing quality training to all personnel of the Navy.

To leverage the potential of external expertise in different technical domains and to nurture a ‘collaborative training’ model with an aim to provide the trainees with the highest academic standards, the Indian Navy has

reached out and inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with some of the best institutions of excellence in the country, a release said.

The first of such MoUs was inked with Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in 2002 under which the university recognises the course curriculum of all training establishments and awards M.Tech, MSc, PG Diploma, BSc and Diploma certificates to the trainees on passing out.

Similar MoUs have also been inked with the IITs at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Guwahati, IISc and IIM Bangalore, IISST Thiruvananthapuram, BITs Pilani, DA-IICT Ahmedabad, SVNIT and IIT Gandhinagar, Andhra, Goa and Mumbai Universities, Jawaharlal Nehru University, DIAT Pune and PSG College of Technology Coimbatore for mutual collaboration in professional and technology training, faculty expertise and joint research and development.