03 Mar 2023
Coimbatore

Indo-French Research Seminar on “Innovation in Manufacturing and Machining of Advanced Aerospace Materials”

March 3, 2023

Department of Production Engineering, PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, and Université Toulouse III – Clément Ader Institute France are all set to organize a two day research seminar on “Innovation in Manufacturing and Machining of Advanced Aerospace Materials” on 2nd and 3rd March 2023.

The seminar is being funded by CEFIPRA, the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, New Delhi.

The seminar aims to bring together researchers, academicians, and industry experts from India and France to discuss the latest trends, advancements, and challenges in the field of manufacturing and machining of advanced aerospace materials. The seminar will feature keynote lectures, technical sessions, and panel discussions on various topics such as machining of composites, advanced manufacturing techniques, and modeling of machining processes.

The seminar will provide a platform for researchers and industry experts to exchange ideas, share their research findings, and establish collaborations for future research projects. The seminar is expected to have a significant impact on the aerospace industry in India and France and is an excellent opportunity for researchers to showcase their expertise and innovations.

