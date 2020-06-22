  • Download mobile app
23 Jun 2020, Edition - 1806, Tuesday
Injured elephant dies after one week without responding to treatment

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2020

A 12-year old elephant, which was under treatment for the serious injuries in its mouth, died in the early hours of Monday in Periyanaickenpalayam forest range.

The male elephant had sustained injuries in the mouth four days ago, when a twig stuck in its mouth a week ago leading to inflammation and was not not able to consume food.

On information, forest department officials and veterinarian Dr Sukumar started treating, by giving medicine, including anti-biotics and painkillers kept in soft fruits like banana and said to be recovering near Jambukandi village on the outskirts.

However, the pachyderm died around 5.30 AM Monday, forest department sources said.

