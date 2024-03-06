  • Download mobile app
06 Mar 2024
International Symposium on Cardiovascular Sciences Held at PSG College of Arts and Science

Covai Post Network

March 6, 2024

PSG College of Arts and Science, in collaboration with PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, organized a groundbreaking Symposium on advanced treatment methods for cardiovascular diseases on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by PSG College of Arts and Science Principal D. Brindha. College Secretary T. Kannaian delivered felicitation address. Dr. Suresh P. Damodara, President of the American Heart Association, and Dr. Sakthivel Sadayappan, Professor and Executive Director Centre for Cardiovascular Research, University of Cincinnati, USA participated as Chief guests.

As a special guest, Dr. Suresh P. Damodara, President of the American Heart Association, addressed the audience, highlighting the association’s century-long commitment to heart health in the United States. Drawing on this rich experience, he shared insights into treatment strategies that have significantly reduced mortality rates from heart attacks.

Dr. Damodara also emphasized the global impact of these strategies, with hospitals in 13 countries, including India, adopting them and saving numerous lives.Moreover, Dr. Damodara stressed the importance of raising awareness about heart diseases, particularly in India, where statistics reveal that one in three individuals are at risk. He advised adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as maintaining proper sleep patterns and managing stress levels, to mitigate the risk of cardiovascular issues. According to him, prioritizing self-care and stress management can significantly reduce the incidence of heart diseases and lead to a longer, healthier life.

PSG Medical Sciences and Research Institute Principal Subbarao and Director Bhuvaneswaran also participated. The event served as a platform to exchange knowledge and foster awareness about combating cardiovascular diseases effectively.

