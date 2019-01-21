  • Download mobile app
21 Jan 2019, Edition - 1287, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Shivakumara Swami, the chief seer of Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka, passed away after a prolonged illness
  • Walking god of Karnataka, Shivakumara Swami passes away
  • Siddaramaiah to hold Congress Legislature Party meeting
  • Varanasi boy develops app for virtual tour of Kashi Vishwanath temple
  • Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt critical, on ventilator
  • Security forces have cordoned off the area as the encounter is underway
Travel

Coimbatore

Investors seek action against chit fund owner

Covai Post Network

January 21, 2019

Coimbatore : A section of aggrieved investors today sought the intervention of the district administration and take action against a chit company for cheating the public of their money.

In a petition, the investors alleged that Kongunadu Annai Chit Private Ltd has taken money from the general public lakhs of rupees on the promise of paying with interest after maturity.

However, the owner was absconding and the company office closed for the last few days and in view of this the administration should take steps to trace the ‘fradulent chit owner’ and arrange to get money to the investors, they said in the petition submitted to the District Collector, T N Hariharan.

The people, particularly middle income group and average earners in and around Podanur, Malumichampatti and Kuniyamuthur have invested the money, it said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿