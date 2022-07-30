IoT Must be used for irrigation activity and Robotics can be used for segregating fruits and grains – TNAU, VC

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : The 24th Graduation Day Ceremony of Nehru College of Management (NCM) was held at Thirumalayampalayam on Coimbatore – Palakkad Main Road. Dr Moses Daniel, Principal of NCM welcomed and read out the annual report.

Nehru Group of Institutions Chief Executive Officer and Secretary Dr P. Krishna Kumar Presided and gave the felicitation address.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Vice Chancellor Dr V Geethalakshmi, who was the Chief Guest at the event, gave away degrees to the toppers in the final exams at University level. Later, she gave away degrees to 274 graduates and spoke on the occasion. In her address, she said that it is heartening to learn that the Nehru Group of Institutions has been imparting quality education for the past 53 years with a dedicated faculty members of over 3,000 which is a matter of great pride.

She expressed happiness that the Nehru Group of Institutions has been developing year-after-year. The VC said that the Nehru Group of Institutions has done yeomen services during COVID pandemic. About 25% of the graduates from this great Institution are in good positions in foreign nations. The VC said that she learnt that 10% of the Nehru Group of Institutions are pursuing higher studies at the University. Also, it is gratifying to note that NGI graduates are getting good placements incorporates.

Dr Geethalakshmi said that TNAU is working towards India’s food protection more particularly to Tamil Nadu and is working towards the development of farmers. The TNAU has completed 50 years and has grown from strength to strength to become a numero uno Institution. In recognising TNAU’s achievements, she said that Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has honoured TNAU with the award. Of the total 72 agricultural universities, she said that TNAU has been selected as the best.

The VC said that there are computer science students in NGI and urged them to bring in a change in agriculture using computer science knowledge. The country’s population is growing with a major chunk being youth. India is to celebrate its 100th Independence Day during 2047.

She underlined the need for judicious use of water and called upon the computer science graduates to find ways and means in using their technical knowledge in bringing in a change. It is pertinent to point out that about 80% water needs to be saved for future needs. Internet of Things (IoT) must be used for irrigation activity and Robotics can be used for segregating fruits and grains. Computer knowledge must be used for agricultural activity.

In 2050, she said global warming will reach 2 degrees. Information Technology can be utilised to bring in a change. Global warming needs to be reduced to create a conducive climate change.New research studies has to be done to make agriculture a profession. All departments must work on this count.

Dr Geethalakshmi pointed out that efforts must be made on taking up research on water conservation. Further, she insisted on doing studies to control climate change and to create a suitable climate for raising crops. She called upon to increase exports.

Elaborate arrangements were made by MBA Director Dr L Karthikeyan, MCA HoD Dr Sengaliappan besides faculty members.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU, Vice Chancellor, Dr V Geethalakshmi, addressing the students in the 24th Graduation Day held in Nehru College of Management. In the picture (Left to Right) NCM, MBA Director, Dr L Karthikeyan, Principal, Dr Moses Daniel, NGI, CEO and Secretary Dr P. Krishna Kumar and NCM, MCA, HoD Dr Sengaliappan.