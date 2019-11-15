Isha Agro Movement to organize a Turmeric Cultivation Training Programme

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Isha Agro Movement (IAM) is organizing a one-day turmeric cultivation training program in collaboration with Tata Trust in Ganeshan Natural Agro Farm, Keelvani, Anthiyur, Erode, on November 17.

The programme includes interactive sessions, practical workshops, demos, Question and Answer sessions as well as discussions and lectures from pioneer farmers.

Farmers from various districts are expected to participate in the program.

Discussions will be held with pioneers of turmeric cultivation narrating their success stories and sharing their experiences on natural methods of farming turmeric.

In addition, they will also be sharing various techniques and methods to create a better and higher yield with natural farming and trainers will also explain how to make natural inputs specifically for turmeric cultivation which produces a much higher and healthier yield.

The experts will explain the opportunities of turmeric plantations in detail from cultivation to market opportunities.