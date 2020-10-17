  • Download mobile app
17 Oct 2020, Edition - 1922, Saturday
Coimbatore

Isha founder meets Hollywood actor Will Smith

Covai Post Network

October 17, 2020

Coimbatore : Isha Foundation founder and Spiritual leader, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev met Hollywood heart throb Will Smith and his family
in USA recently.

He is on an exploratory journey in the US to discover the spiritual and mystical past of America and has met with several prominent people from the Native American cultures.

Sadhguru met the ‘Men in Black’ star Will Smith when he was passing through states, an Isha release said Saturday.

He later shared pictures of his meeting with the actor on his Twitter handle with this note: “Will Smith, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide.”

﻿