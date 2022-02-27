Isha Mahasivaratri: A treat for music lovers

Covai Post Network

Isha’s much awaited annual Mahashivaratri festivities will feature renowned singers from various states this year. Singers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Assam will enthral the audience with their renditions in the night-long extravaganza.

Popular Tamil playback singer Shawn Roldan who is also trained in Carnatic music will perform at the event. Telugu singer Mangali, who impressed the audience with her majestic voice last year will make a comeback. Other artists include playback singer Saleem, who has sung many devotional songs in Hindi films and is also known for his Punjabi and Sufi music; Pappan, a renowned playback singer from Assam and Hansraj Raghuvansi, a singer from Himachal Pradesh.

Keeping with tradition, Isha’s own Sounds of Isha and Isha Samskriti will also perform at the event.

Mahashivaratri festivities will begin in the presence of Adiyogi at 6 p.m. on March 1st and culminate at 6 a.m. the following day.