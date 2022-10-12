  • Download mobile app
Edition - 2648, Thursday
Isha Samskriti bags 7 medals at the national Kalari competition

Covai Post Network

October 12, 2022

The students of Isha Samskriti participated in the national level Kalaripayattu competition held at Thiruvananthapuram and won 1 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals for Tamil Nadu.

Kalaripayattu, is one of the most oldest and important martial arts of India. To preserve and promote this martial art, the Indian Kalari Federation conducts a national Kalari competition every year.

This year the national completions were held in Thiruvananthapuram on Oct 8,9 and 10. Among the hundreds of students from various states who participated, the Isha Samskriti students represented Tamil Nadu and displayed their skills.

At the end of the competition Isha Samskriti student, Padmesh Raj won the gold medal in the High Kick category for boys and M. Isha won the silver medal in the girls Meipayattu competition. Also Bhavana, Padmesh Raj in the Meipayattu category, Sai Harshit, Inbatamilan and Rashwanth won a bronze medal each in the Chuvadu category.

Isha Samskriti which is located at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore aims to help revive the traditional Indian arts. For the last 15 years Isha Samskriti has been teaching Yoga, Classical music, dance and Ayurveda along with Kalaripayattu. After many years of dedicated study, the alumni of Isha Samskriti have also started offering these arts all over the world through Project Samskriti.

