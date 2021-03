Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Students of Isha Samskriti will bring Yaksha to a close with a Bharatanatyam performance on day 3 of the 3-day Yaksha festival.

The theme for this evening’s performance is Sāroopyam. The students will be accompanied by their teachers Smt. Divya Nair and Radhe Jaggi.

Vocalist Shri. Vinu V. Gopal will be accompanied by Shri. Ramesh Babu on mridangam, and Shri. Bristi on nattuvangam. The performance will be telecast live at 6p.m.