Isha Welcomes NGT ruling on its Mahashivaratri Celebrations

Coimbatore: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal heard a matter seeking to permanently restrain Isha from celebrating Mahashivaratri.

The Hon’ble Tribunal did not grant the relief sought by the petitioner and observed that the Mahashivaratri festival can be celebrated by Isha provided they continue to follow the regulations laid down by the governmental authorities as has been done in the past. Isha, whose ecological initiatives have attracted global acclaim, welcomed the order.

Thousands of people from around the world attend Isha’s annual Mahashivaratri celebrations. The spiritual gathering is open to all irrespective of their faith, race, ethnicity and gender. It is organized by thousands of volunteers, several of whom travel from around the world to participate in the event. In its 26-year history, the Mahashivaratri celebrations have remained free of any untoward incident.

Among Isha’s awards is the country’s highest environmental accolade, the Indira Gandhi Pariyavaran Puraskar. It is also the recipient of the National Water Award and the India Today ‘Safaigiri’ Award.