Isha’s Cauvery Calling to Enable Planting of 4,50,000 Trees in Thoothukudi District

Tamil Nadu Minister Geetha Jeevan Attends Inaugural Event

This year, Isha’s Cauvery Calling movement will enable the planting of 450,000 saplings on agricultural lands in Thoothukudi district. Ahead of World Environment Day, the launch event took place on June 2, 2024. Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Ms. P. Geetha Jeevan, inaugurated the event and distributed saplings to farmers.

Isha’s Cauvery Calling initiative aims to plant 12.1 million trees in Tamil Nadu during the fiscal year 2024-25. Inaugural ceremonies are being held in every district of Tamil Nadu to mark World Environment Day.

In Thoothukudi district, Minister Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the event by handing over the first sapling to Mr. Janarthanan from Kootampuli village. Notably, last year, 417,000 trees were planted in Thoothukudi district alone, contributing to a total of 11 million trees planted across Tamil Nadu.

Launched in 2019, the Cauvery Calling movement aims to restore the Cauvery River by increasing green cover in the Cauvery basin areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The initiative promotes tree-based agriculture on farmlands, which improves soil quality, enhances water retention capacity, and increases farmers’ incomes.

The movement offers free technical assistance to farmers for planting and maintaining trees. Cauvery Calling personnel visit farmlands to provide advice on selecting suitable tree species, water management, weed management, and intercropping. For further information and sapling requirements, farmers can contact 80009 80009.