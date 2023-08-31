Isuzu Motors India launches ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB Z, The ‘Smartest’ looking Crew-Cab Pick-up in the CV segment.

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : Isuzu Motors India launched the all-new D-MAX S-CAB Z variant in India, today. It is the ‘Smartest’ looking Crew-Cab Pick-up in the commercial vehicle segment and is ‘Beyond the Ordinary’. It embodies the spirit of a Pick-up Culture in India with the combination of smart looks, rugged and durable workhorse capability, safety and passenger vehicle like comfort. With the addition of this top-end variant, Isuzu Motors India now offers a more comprehensive and versatile range for all business and professional requirements. The ISUZU D-Max S-CAB Z complements the aspirations of the evolving Indian businessmen and professionals for a stylish looking vehicle for their business needs, which is engineered for life. Powered by the proven 2.5 litre ISUZU 4JA1 Engine, the ISUZU D-Max S-CAB Z model projects an aggressive stance with its styling elements. It comes with many best-in-class features in the crew-cab commercial vehicle category. The distinctive exterior sports a smarter look with the eagle inspired chrome grille, flanked by Bi-LED Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and front fog lamps. The door handles and tailgate handles are finished in chrome. This is further attenuated by the power adjustable chrome ORVMs with turn indicators. The sporty roof rails, gun metal Shark Fin Antenna and all new 6-spoke wheel covers add to its overall appeal. Taking comfort and convenience to the next level, the ISUZU S-CAB Z comes with ‘Keyless entry’, a best in segment feature. The conveniently placed stylish anti-skid sidesteps allow for easy ingress and egress. On the inside, it has piano black finished trim elements that match the leather finish steering wheel which now has steering mounted controls. The two tone black and dark grey premium upholstery further ups the appeal quotient. The high grade seating has height adjustable headrests and the front seats have back pockets. For on-board entertainment, the 7” touch-screen audio system with 6 speakers and multiple USB ports is also another best-in-segment feature. This is integrated with the rear-parking camera for ease of parking the vehicle. The cup holders on the centre console, auto up-down driver power window, map lamp, sunglass holder, vanity mirror on the rear of the co-driver sun shade rounds up the complement of the comfort and convenience feature list. ISUZU vehicles are renowned for their tough build quality and the ISUZU D-Max S-Cab Z stays true to this reputation. It comes with best-in-class occupant safety with air bags for both the driver and co-driver. The rear seating now comes with ISOFIX anchorages. This is in addition to the speed-sensing door locks, front and rear crumple zones, cross car front beam, door side intrusion protection, collapsible steering column and underbody steel protection for the drivetrain. The BOS (Brake Override System) cuts power to the engine in case of panic braking (when the brake and accelerator pedals are being depressed at the same time). With its robust design, smart looks and unmatched comfort in the CV Crew-Cab segment, the Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z is a perfect proposition for those buyers who seek an aspirational vehicle of choice, on their path to progress. Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Our vehicles are designed to offer the perfect combination of style, reliability and performance while also providing excellent comfort and safety. To support the growing customer community, we are also increasing our dealership network to provide seamless sales and service touchpoints. Today, we are excited to launch the ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB Z, which embodies the essence of an aspirational vehicle that’s truly ‘Beyond the Ordinary’. The ISUZU D-Max range has been a success story for many customers in India and we are confident the ISUZU S-CAB Z will truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers”. The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z with ISUZU’s legendary best-in-class safety and reliability adds to advantage of being ‘Beyond the Ordinary’ in winning customers with performance and panache. It will be available in 5 colours; Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Splash White, Nautilus Blue and Titanium Silver. The introductory launch pricing* will be INR 14,99, 910/- (ex-Showroom, Chennai).